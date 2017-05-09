Search to resume for person spotted in Niagara River

A state police dive team is scheduled to search the Niagara River after workers at a sewage treatment plant reported seeing a person in the water yelling for help.
The U.S. Coast Guard station on Lake Erie in Buffalo says it was contacted around 4:30 a.m. Monday by Erie County 911 dispatchers who received a call from workers at the city's sewage treatment plant on Unity Island.
Officials say the workers saw someone in the water and followed along the shoreline in an attempt to locate the person.
Boat and helicopter crews and Buffalo police divers searched the river's east bank but no one was found. The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday afternoon.
A New York State Police dive team is scheduled to arrive Tuesday to resume the search using side-scan sonar equipment.
Comments