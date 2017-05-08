Business

Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber receives award for ‘We Call It Home’ campaign

Posted by Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

May 08, 2017 3:42 PM

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 “We Call It Home” campaign has won the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Communication Excellence Award in the “campaign” category.

The campaign reminded Hilton Head Island residents about the power of tourism and the $1.4 billion economic influence it brings to the Lowcountry, such as $1,266 less in local taxes per household, and 16,233 jobs created in Beaufort County, a chamber release said.

The Communication Excellence Awards recognize outstanding communications efforts by chambers of commerce in North Carolina and South Carolina. Entries were judged based on originality, design/quality and results achieved during the past 18 months. The award was presented at the CACCE Staff Leadership Development Conference on April 27.

