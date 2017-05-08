Like Daufuskie Island and golf? 25th Annual Business Golf Classic to take place May 11

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will kickoff the 25th Annual Business Golf Classic on May 11 at Haig Point Golf Club on Daufuskie Island.
Golfers from novice to pro can experience Haig Point Golf Club’s Rees Jones signature course, one of Golf Digest’s “America’s 100 Greatest Courses” and one of Golf Magazine’s “Top 100 in the World.”
A ferry ride to Daufuskie Island will be provided from the Haig Point Embarkation off Helmsman Way, according to a news release.
The event will begin with a shotgun start at noon and a reception following the play.
Entry is $195 per player and $750 for a team of four. Registration includes catered pre-tournament reception, golf, lunch, refreshments on the course, and a reception following play with hors d’oeuvres and complimentary beer and wine.
Details: dguscio@hiltonheadisland.org or (843) 341-8379.
Comments