May 08, 2017 12:50 PM

Hilton Head Island wellness and weight loss center announces new ownership after $3.3 million sale

Posted by Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

Wake Capital Partners announced Thursday the acquisition of Hilton Head Health (H3), an all-inclusive wellness, weight loss and longevity resort at 14 Valencia Road on Hilton Head Island with programs that have drawn guests from around the world for more than 40 years.

The wellness center was sold on March 31 for $3.3 million, according to documents filed with the Beaufort County Register of Deeds.

According to a news release, Wake Capital Partners intends to build on H3’s long-term success by expanding its services and program offerings. During the past 20 years, as the science of weight loss, wellness and longevity has evolved, H3 has expanded the focus of its programs to include improving balance, flexibility, mobility and strength, which recent clinical studies report can actually reverse the effects of aging.

H3’s mind-body-spirit approach to lifelong wellness includes a full-service spa, meditation and other methods to reduce stress.

