This retailer will open its fifth store in Beaufort County just in time for summer

Note: This story will be updated.
Lady’s Island, St. Helena Island and other barrier island residents in Northern Beaufort County will no longer have to trek to the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort this month.
The latest Wal-Mart addition to Beaufort County on Sea Island Parkway will open soon; according to the company’s website, the Superstore’s grand opening is set for May 17.
The opening is not far behind the predicted opening date. Kevin Rogers, development officer for WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments, said in December 2016 the store should be complete sometime in March or April 2017.
In its first stages of construction, the Lady’s Island Wal-Mart was met with controversy and opposition from some local residents.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments