May 08, 2017 3:06 AM

Florida Legislature poised to approve budget, end session

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida legislators are poised to approve roughly $83 billion in spending for the coming year and officially end their session.

The Florida Legislature on Monday will vote on a new budget and several related bills.

The session was supposed to end last week, but legislative leaders didn't reach an agreement on a new budget in time. State law requires the budget to be finished 72 hours before a final vote.

Legislators also are expected to vote for bills tied to the budget that make sweeping changes to public schools and Florida's colleges and universities.

While the session is supposed to end Monday, legislators may have to come back. That's because Gov. Rick Scott may veto the entire budget. He has criticized legislators for ignoring some of his top priorities.

