Business

May 08, 2017 3:06 AM

Amazon's presence in Tampa area means booming cargo business

The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla.

Tampa International Airport's cargo business is growing, thanks in large part to the online retailer Amazon.

Seattle-based Amazon has opened two enormous distribution centers in the greater Tampa Bay area. To supply those warehouses with merchandise, Amazon is shipping goods to Tampa International Airport daily aboard a Boeing 767 cargo freighter plane.

The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2pewA1R ) that it's a lucrative arrangement for Tampa's airport, which has seen a spike of more than 20 percent in cargo activity over the last year.

The Amazon deal alone has generated more than $275,500 in revenue for the airport through fees and building rental payments, which continue to go up.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

5 awesome boats from Hilton Head Island Boat Show

5 awesome boats from Hilton Head Island Boat Show 1:10

5 awesome boats from Hilton Head Island Boat Show
Building the perfect Ben & Jerry's cone 1:23

Building the perfect Ben & Jerry's cone
Renovations under way at the Heyward House 0:58

Renovations under way at the Heyward House

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos