May 08, 2017 12:09 AM

Construction scheduled for Brooklyn landfill solar farm

The Associated Press
BROOKLYN, Ohio

County officials say construction on a new four-megawatt solar farm in the closed Brooklyn landfill is expected to begin in September.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2pOHS0D ) reports Brooklyn City Council approved a request by Cleveland Public Power to extend its service to the landfill.

The director of the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Department of Sustainability says the solar panels will start generating electricity by January. The solar panels will help the county save up to $3 million in energy costs.

The city still needs approval from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, but Cleveland.com reports the agency has given positive feedback.

The landfill, which closed in 2015, hasn't received waste since 2009. Brooklyn's mayor says there are limited uses for the landfill, but she approves the idea for a solar farm.

