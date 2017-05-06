Get the scoop! The latest on Ben & Jerry’s in Bluffton

Ice cream lovers rejoice!
The long-awaited Ben & Jerry’s on Promenade Street in Old Town Bluffton officially opened for business Friday.
Jeff Lobb, owner of the shop, said Saturday that he’s “ecstatic” to start scooping.
“You do a lot of upfront planning,” he said. “You’ve got construction, permitting, hiring — we’ve been anxious to get going,”
Lobb said he has received a warm welcome from neighboring businesses on the Promenade.
“As the Promenade and Old Town evolves, I just feel very fortunate to be part of it,” he said.
The new location — initially set to open in April — is the only Ben & Jerry’s between Savannah and Charleston.
Lobb said he has taken great care to make sure the shop “has the feel of the Lowcountry.”
The store has indoor and outdoor seating for about 20 people and offers 32 flavors of ice cream, as well as sorbet, shakes, smoothies, and sundaes.
The location at 6 Promenade St. is open 7 days a week, with hours varying depending on the day.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
