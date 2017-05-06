New seafood and raw bar restaurant will celebrate grand opening in Coligny Plaza Monday

Fish Seafood and Raw Bar, a new restaurant in the former Steamer Seafood location in Coligny Plaza shopping center, will officially open its door to customers May 8 on Hilton Head Island.
Customers at the latest seafood addition can dine starting at 5 p.m., according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. Seating is first come, first serve and the event will feature live music.
General manager Bob Zolton said Saturday the business, in the same restaurant group as Local Pie pizzerias in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island, was excited for the opportunity to open up in the heart of “downtown” Hilton Head Island.
“We’re excited by the location so far, as well as for our twist on additional seafood things,” he said.
The menu will include seafood boils, grilled fish, steaks, chicken, pulled pork and salads, according to Zolton. The raw bar will include hot and cold options, including shrimp cocktails, a crabtini with lump crab meat and pimento cheese and even oysters Rockefeller. He said the most raved about dish during their soft openings has been the blackened snapper.
“We’re going to offer basically a seafood cuisine with a Lowcounty, Cajun style flair,” he said.
Much of the products and dishes offered at Fish are locally sourced, Zolton said, from Savannah, Charleston and even Bluffton.
“We try to use sustainability, locally sourced product from our food menu as well as our beers and spirits,” he said.
Fish will add lunch and expand its hours from 11:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the coming weeks, Zolton said. Price ranges for lunch will be around $12 to $15 and the average dinner cost will be around $20 to $25.
The location has been expanded since Steamer Seafood occupied the space, Zolton said. The restaurant is about 10,000-square-feet, includes an entertainment venue called “The Fish Bowl” and an outdoor bar and seating area, he said.
Steamer Seafood closed its location at 1 N Forest Beach Drive in December 2016 in hopes of finding a new venue on the island. The restaurant has yet to reopen or announce its new location.
