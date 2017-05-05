Business

May 05, 2017 10:42 PM

Police vehicles stationed at motel where officer was shot

The Associated Press
BRAINTREE, Mass.

Police have officers and vehicles stationed at positions around the grounds of a Massachusetts motel where an officer was shot.

The Braintree Fire Department says the officer was shot Friday night at a Motel 6 in the city, just south of Boston. The officer's condition is unknown.

Witnesses say they heard three gunshots.

Many of the rooms at the motel have been evacuated. A nearby train station has been closed.

Police say they're dealing with an active situation and can't give out any details.

The fire department says the situation at the motel is "still developing."

A man who answered a phone at the motel wouldn't talk and hung up.

