AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.
A two-month-old protest movement against President Nicolas Maduro's government shows no signs of letting up in Venezuela with clashes between demonstrators and security forces becoming daily occurrences. A student leader's death brought to 37 the number killed in the country's ongoing political turmoil.
In Cuba, a protester briefly disrupted the start of the May Day march before being dragged away brandishing a U.S. flag. Wearing a Cuban flag T-shirt and holding the flag above his head, he stayed ahead of two security agents until he was swarmed by other officials and tripped over his own feet.
In Lima, as most residents prepared to sleep, a handful of hardcore surfers descended on the only beach in Peru where they can ride the waves at night. Peru has decked out La Pampilla beach next to the well-heeled capital district of Miraflores with four 1,000-watt lights like those used in soccer stadiums. The lights provide enough illumination to surf after nightfall.
Public transport largely came to a halt across much of Brazil as demonstrators blocked roads and clashed with police in a general strike to protest proposed changes to labor laws and the pension system. Millions stayed home, and thousands flooded the streets in anger, raising questions about whether President Michel Temer will be able to push his proposals through Congress.
___
This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Moises Castillo in Guatemala City.
Comments