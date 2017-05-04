Ice cream returns to Bluffton store after short closure; zoning issues with town unsettled

Nearly a month after its grand-opening, Bluffton’s newest ice cream store on Lawton Street is permitted to sell all of its frozen treats once more.
Crabby’s Corner, an ice cream and shaved ice store situated on the side of Mameem & Maudie in Old Town Bluffton, closed its doors less than a week after its official opening April 8 when the Town of Bluffton asked owners to temporarily shut down due to business license and zoning issues.
Chris Johnston, co-owner of the women’s and children’s boutique and cafe, said Wednesday afternoon Crabby’s Corner is selling Jack Frost ice cream once more. Just a week prior, the town permitted the new ice cream store to reopen and sell shaved ice, though for reasons unknown, owners were not allowed to sell scoopable ice cream at the time.
“There are still zoning issues with restaurant use,” he said. “We will be working through the details in the following weeks.”
Heather Colin, director of growth management with the town, said in an email Crabby’s Corner is allowed to sell pre-packaged ice cream so long as it’s prepared at a different location.
“... Since the product is not being prepared on-site, it does not meet the standard for a restaurant and is considered the retail sale of goods,” she said.
