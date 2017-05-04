Business

Carlsberg boss: Q1 revenue up 5 percent is "a solid start"

Danish brewer Carlsberg says its revenue in the first quarter grew a mere 5 percent as business was impacted by divestments and a positive currency impact.

The Copenhagen-based company said Thursday that its revenue rose to 13.7 billion kroner ($2 billion) from 13.01 billion kroner a year earlier.

CEO Cees 't Hart said the result represented a solid start to the year and that the company remains "on track to deliver on our 2017 commitments" and is maintaining its full-year outlook of "mid-single-digit percentage organic operating profit growth."

Carlsberg shares were up nearly 1 percent at 688.5 kroner ($101.07) in morning trading in Copenhagen.

