Fatal Colorado gas explosion certain to renew tensions

An explosion that killed two people in a Colorado home has prompted the governor to order sweeping inspections of natural gas lines and is certain to worsen tensions in a state already divided over how to regulate the industry.
Fire investigators said Tuesday the April 17 explosion was caused by a leak in an old gas line that was believed to be out of service but was connect to a producing gas well, for reasons they still do not know.
The line had been cut about 10 feet (3 meters) from the home of Mark and Erin Martinez in Firestone, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Denver, officials said.
Mark Martinez and his brother-in-law, Joseph William Irwin III, were killed. Erin Martinez was badly burned.
Comments