University of Wyoming expecting layoffs amid budget cuts

The University of Wyoming is expecting layoffs in the coming weeks as it deals with more than $40 million in budget cuts.
University spokesman Chad Baldwin tells The Casper Star-Tribune https://goo.gl/q5OT5P it's unclear how many staff members will lose their jobs, but the number is expected to be fewer than 50. The layoffs would not include faculty members.
UW Staff Senate Vice President Rachel Stevens says the layoffs were expected, and little could be done to prevent them.
The university has lost tens of millions of dollars in state funding during the current two-year budget cycle amid the ongoing decline in the energy sector. In the past year, the school has announced more than $29 million in reductions to address cuts made by the state.
