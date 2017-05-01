Hilton Head Island senior living community celebrates reopening with two days of music, food and tours

Following a major renovation in 2016, Holiday Retirement’s Indigo Pines, a senior living community, at 110 Gardner Drive on Hilton Head Island will reopen its doors May 13.
To celebrate, Indigo Pines will have a two-day celebration with live music, food and informational sessions and tours of the facility form noon to 4 p.m. May 13 to noon to 4 p.m. May 14.
The grand re-opening weekend will begin May 13 with an open house and Low Country Boil with shrimp, corn, sausage and potatoes on the new rear patio. The celebration will continue May 14 with a barbecue cookout complete with hamburgers and hotdogs on the new rear patio.
The event is free and open to the public.
Details: 843-968-0209 or holidaytouch.com/our-communities/indigo-pines.
