Business

May 01, 2017 3:14 PM

Hilton Head Island senior living community celebrates reopening with two days of music, food and tours

Posted by Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

Following a major renovation in 2016, Holiday Retirement’s Indigo Pines, a senior living community, at 110 Gardner Drive on Hilton Head Island will reopen its doors May 13.

To celebrate, Indigo Pines will have a two-day celebration with live music, food and informational sessions and tours of the facility form noon to 4 p.m. May 13 to noon to 4 p.m. May 14.

The grand re-opening weekend will begin May 13 with an open house and Low Country Boil with shrimp, corn, sausage and potatoes on the new rear patio. The celebration will continue May 14 with a barbecue cookout complete with hamburgers and hotdogs on the new rear patio.

The event is free and open to the public.

Details: 843-968-0209 or holidaytouch.com/our-communities/indigo-pines.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Second Batmobile built by Sumter doctor will resemble F-16

Second Batmobile built by Sumter doctor will resemble F-16 1:33

Second Batmobile built by Sumter doctor will resemble F-16
Batmobile brought to life by Sumter Dermatologist 1:27

Batmobile brought to life by Sumter Dermatologist

Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer 1:19

Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos