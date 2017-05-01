Business

May 01, 2017 1:27 PM

First direct flight from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to maple leaf country took off today

Posted by Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

Air Canada's inaugural flight between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport took to the air at 12:35 p.m. May 1, according to a news release.

Air Canada announced the daily, direct service in December. Flights will run Sunday through Friday from May 1-October 15 at one flight a day out of the airport.

Flights will not go out on Saturday, the traditional check-in and check-out day for vacationers.

Canada is Hilton Head Island and Bluffton’s biggest international market, according to the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber has previously partnered with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on recruiting new service or expanding service from JetBlue, Allegiant Air, Sun Country Airlines and others.

Last year, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport had a record 2.2 million passengers, an 8 percent increase from 2015.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Doctor's newest car will resemble F-16

Doctor's newest car will resemble F-16 1:33

Doctor's newest car will resemble F-16
Dermatologist brings Batmobile to life in Sumter 1:27

Dermatologist brings Batmobile to life in Sumter
Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer 1:19

Take a sneak peek at the Navy's new virtual reality trailer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos