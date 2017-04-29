Business

April 29, 2017 11:55 AM

Returning Kansas lawmakers face deadlines on budget, schools

By JOHN HANNA AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka facing pressing deadlines to find a budget fix and write a new law for funding public schools.

The Republican-controlled Legislature ends its annual spring break Monday with the year's biggest issues far from resolved.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019, and legislators expect to increase taxes.

They've focused on rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. He vetoed an income-tax bill in February and lawmakers have struggled to find consensus since then.

Meanwhile, the state Supreme Court has ruled that education funding is inadequate.

GOP leaders hope lawmakers can finish their work by mid-May but it could drag into June, as it did in 2015.

