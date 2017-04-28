Nevada prosecutor-turned-lawmaker targets theft kingpins

A prosecutor-turned-legislator is working to expand Nevada's racketeering laws in an effort to put away kingpins of credit card theft schemes.
Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro brought to a Friday hearing her experience of prosecuting 11 people in 2015 for traipsing a forgery ring around Las Vegas resorts.
The Las Vegas Democrat is writing her own rules to make it easier to indict syndicate leaders when she returns to her job as Clark County deputy district attorney after the legislative session.
Cannizzaro says it currently is difficult to prove that people who organize teams of hackers are committing crimes themselves.
Senate Bill 362 would criminalize the act of conspiring to commit credit card forgery or identify theft.
It would also outlaw plotting to build a computer system intended to commit those crimes.
