Are consumer prices higher on Hilton Head Island?

Tourists tend to stop in Bluffton or Beaufort to stock up on groceries and other fundamentals before checking in on Hilton Head Island, or head to one of the two smaller towns in hopes of saving on gas, dining or other services. But are consumer prices really higher on the island?
A 61-year-old retired university researcher from Maryland had locked horns with the operator of a mega-farm that sprang up around her 41-acre spread in Aiken County. A crowd of people came to support her after the mega-farm operator accused her of stealing wood.
Hilton Head Island is home to thousands of vacation rental homes and hotels to chose from. Here is a sampling of just a few of the super luxurious, eye-catching homes perfect for that family reunion or getting the gang back together for a beach stay. Visuals provided by Airbnb.
From May through July, the amount of water flowing near the pipe dropped an average of 7 percent, according to river data analyzed this year by the DNR’s water division. And on some days, river flows may have dropped as much as 12 percent, the DNR says. The findings are among the first to show how the potato farm has affected the South Fork – and they are adding fuel to arguments for a crackdown on river irrigation by big crop growers across South Carolina.
Since 2012, loggers have cut at least 6,000 acres of forests to make room for row crop farms. The amount of land cleared near the South Fork of the Edisto River is comparable in size to some of South Carolina’s largest state parks and five times more than the total acreage at nearby Aiken State Park. The clearing is a concern to some local residents and environmentalists, who say it could drive away wildlife, damage wetlands and pollute the South Fork, as well as groundwater.
In the past four years, out-of-state agribusinesses have purchased nearly 10,000 acres in the Edisto River basin, chopped down forests and established mega vegetable farms that today are sparking concerns about South Carolina’s ability to handle the expansion of industrial-scale agriculture. The big crop growing operations sucked up more than 2 billion gallons of water last year, an amount greater than some local utilities used to supply drinking water.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke to the media April 19 about his desire to find a way, other than increased taxes, to fund the pension plan in the state. McMaster signed the pension fix into law Tuesday, April 25.