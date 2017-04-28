Are consumer prices higher on Hilton Head Island?

From May through July, the amount of water flowing near the pipe dropped an average of 7 percent, according to river data analyzed this year by the DNR’s water division. And on some days, river flows may have dropped as much as 12 percent, the DNR says. The findings are among the first to show how the potato farm has affected the South Fork – and they are adding fuel to arguments for a crackdown on river irrigation by big crop growers across South Carolina.