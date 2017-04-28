Sad about Kroger ending Senior Day? Here’s where you can still find senior discounts in Beaufort County

Kroger might be doing away with its Senior Day discount program throughout Beaufort County, but that doesn’t mean seniors can’t save elsewhere.
Here are several grocery stores and restaurants where seniors can still enjoy a discount.
Know a business that offers senior discounts not mentioned below? Send an email to mhogan@islandpacket.com.
Harris Teeter: Both locations at Office Park Road and Main Street on Hilton Head Island offer 5 percent off every Thursday for customers aged 60 and older.
BiLo: All BiLo locations throughout Beaufort county offer 5 percent off every Wednesday to 60 years and older.
IHOP: This breakfast spot in Belfair Towne Village in Bluffton and on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort offer 10 percent off to customers 55 years and older.
Burger King: Locations in Okatie, Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island give 10 percent off to customers 55 years and older.
Chick-fil-A: The quick-service restaurant on Malphrus Road in Bluffton offers a free beverage to seniors.
Dairy Queen: Beaufort County locations offer 10 percent off to those aged 65 and older.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Both locations on Burnt Church Road in Bluffton and Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head Island offer seniors a free doughnut with the purchase of a large drink. The Hilton Head Island location also sells $1 small coffee to seniors. The Boundary Street shop in Beaufort has a 10 percent discount for those 55 years old and older.
Golden Corral: The restaurant on Fording Island Road in Bluffton serves an early bird special from 2 to 4 p.m. for $8.49 for those aged 60 and older. The early bird special at the Robert Smalls Parkway location in Beaufort offers the special for $9.17.
Hardee’s: The fast-food restaurant on Ribaut Road in Beaufort sells a senior drink for 70 cents.
KFC: Senior customers at the Bluffton location on Mallett Way will receive a free drink with their meal. At the Beaufort restaurant on Robert Smalls Parkway, senior citizens can enjoy a 5 percent discount.
McDonald’s: The restaurant on New Orleans Road on Hilton Head Island has 10 percent off for customers aged 65 and older. The Bluffton location at Discovery Drive off Buckwalter offers 5 percent off for those 65 years old and older. The restaurants in Beaufort on Boundary Street, Robert Smalls Parkway, Sea Island Parkway and Parris Island Gateway sell senior drinks, a small drink or coffee, for 70 cents.
Wendy’s: The restaurants in Bluffton on Evan Way and Belfair Towne Village and the Beaufort location on Boundary Street offer free drinks to senior citizens.
Zaxby’s: Locations on Baylor Brook Drive in Bluffton and William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island offer 10 percent off to senior citizens.
