A new bank in Bluffton will celebrate its grand opening just in time for payday

Former customers of the Wells Fargo bank at 11 Arley Way No. 101 in Bluffton will have a fresh facility for withdrawing their funds.
The new Wells Fargo Bluffton branch at 24 Bluffton Road is officially open for business and will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.
Amy Amirault, a communications consultant with Wells Fargo, said in an email Wednesday that bankers will offer free financial literacy education to customers at the grand opening as part of the Teach Children to Save campaign.
“This campaign is part of an American Bankers Association program that teaches children, young adults and adults, too, about the importance of saving and budgeting,” she said.
Features at the new Wells Fargo include an online banking station, a digital teller line video wall, an assisted-service ATM, walk-up ATM and drive-up ATM.
According to the news release, customers will be able to use their cellphones instead of bank cards to access their accounts at these ATMs.
The old Bluffton branch location on Arley Way closed March 24. Brian Le Baron, district manager at the bank, said in January the move was due to Bluffton’s growing market.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments