Miss The Lunch Lady? Here’s the latest on this popular breakfast and lunch spot

Despite talk around town that The Lunch Lady, a popular breakfast and lunch spot off highway S.C. 170 is “permanently closed,” owner Mindi Meyaard said Wednesday that she and her husband, Brandon, aren’t leaving the restaurant business anytime soon.
In fact, they hope to reopen within a few weeks, but currently do not have an official date.
Mayaard said they closed The Lunch Lady in early March when several employees had to leave because of health, family and personal issues at the same time.
“It was really just one of those ... perfect storm of employee issues one week,” she said.
After realizing they only had one employee left to work and with little time to train new hires, the Meyaards decided to take a break from the business. During this time, she said, they’ve made needed repairs to the restaurant, started working on a new menu, completed projects around the house and even took some time to visit family members.
“(We) just kind of made it an all-around whatever we needed to do,” she said of the time off.
At the new and improved The Lunch Lady, Meyaard said there will be additional menu items for lunch, more staff and possibly different hours.
Many customers, whom Meyaard calls “The Lunch Lady family,” have been coming to their restaurant since they first opened at their original location on Argent Boulevard and have been supportive during their break. September will be the restaurant’s 10th anniversary and they’re eager to get back, she said.
“(We) look forward to starting fresh and hopefully starting another 10 years doing what we love,” she said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
