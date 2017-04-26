Business

April 26, 2017 1:13 PM

SC Bar Pro Bono Program offering free legal clinics in Beaufort County

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The SC Bar Pro Bono Program will sponsor three free legal clinics in Beaufort County in May, according to a news release.

The schedule is as follows:

▪  May 5: Family law issues, including divorce, custody, visitation and support, presented by Eric J. Erickson. The clinic will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Helena Senior Center, 44 Penn Center Road, St. Helena Island.

▪  May 9: Consumer law issues, including loans and credit cards, presented by Jannine M. Mutterer. The clinic will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Head Island Branch Library, 11 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island.

▪  May 26: Consumer law issues, including loans and credit cards, presented by Philip L. Fairbanks. The clinic will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Burton Wells Senior Center, 1 Middleton Recreation Drive, Beaufort.

The format typically consists of an overview followed by a question-and-answer session. A schedule of other upcoming seminars throughout the state is available online at www.scbar.org/clinics.

For more information, contact the SC Bar Pro Bono Program at 803-799-6653, ext. 158.

