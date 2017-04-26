SC Bar Pro Bono Program offering free legal clinics in Beaufort County

The SC Bar Pro Bono Program will sponsor three free legal clinics in Beaufort County in May, according to a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
▪ May 5: Family law issues, including divorce, custody, visitation and support, presented by Eric J. Erickson. The clinic will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Helena Senior Center, 44 Penn Center Road, St. Helena Island.
▪ May 9: Consumer law issues, including loans and credit cards, presented by Jannine M. Mutterer. The clinic will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Head Island Branch Library, 11 Beach City Road, Hilton Head Island.
▪ May 26: Consumer law issues, including loans and credit cards, presented by Philip L. Fairbanks. The clinic will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Burton Wells Senior Center, 1 Middleton Recreation Drive, Beaufort.
The format typically consists of an overview followed by a question-and-answer session. A schedule of other upcoming seminars throughout the state is available online at www.scbar.org/clinics.
For more information, contact the SC Bar Pro Bono Program at 803-799-6653, ext. 158.
