Bluffton Self Help welcomes new executive director

Bluffton Self Help has named Kimberly Hall as its new executive director, according to a news release.
Hall’s role is to provide overall executive leadership to the organization’s operations, as well as to lead marketing, fund development and volunteer activities.
Hall moved to Bluffton from Orlando, Fla., where she most recently led statewide marketing, volunteer and fund development functions for Easterseals Florida. Prior to that, Hall was with United Way Suncoast in Tampa for more than seven years, where she was vice president of investor relations, leading the $25 million workplace campaign.
Hall can be reached at kim@blufftonselfhelp.org or at 843-757-8886.
Comments