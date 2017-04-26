Business

April 26, 2017 12:45 PM

The Bayshore on Hilton Head Island names new community relations counselor

Posted by Sandra Ross

Kathy West has joined The Bayshore on Hilton Head Island as community relations counselor, according to a news release.

Opening soon, The Bayshore on Hilton Head Island will offer residents upscale, rental retirement living with personal care in their apartment. The new community will be located at 421 Squire Pope Road.

West has 23 years of experience in all aspects of senior living, including case management and service coordination. At Bayshore, her focus is on maintaining relationships with others, including physicians, case managers and other specialty providers.

For more information, call 843-342-2222.

