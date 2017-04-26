Plan to give health care to every Californian moves forward

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Take a look inside some of Hilton Head Island's most expensive, exclusive rentals on Airbnb and see how much they cost Pause 1:53 Ways to keep your family safe from fire: 'It could happen to you' 1:28 This ship hasn't been seen since the Civil War, until now 1:25 Meet the baby sloth being hand-raised at the Memphis Zoo 1:08 6 quick tips for Palmetto bug prevention 0:47 'We're on a roll as a state': SC stays atop the sports world 2:11 Family whose son died in a car accident wants tougher accountability for maintaining South Carolina roads 1:09 Johnny Young: 'I needed to do something quick' 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

About half of Americans still have health care through their employers. The Affordable Care Act impacted employer-based health care plans, changing rules on lifetime limits and pre-existing conditions, birth control and much more. If the Trump administration decides to replace or repeal ACA, these benefits could disappear.