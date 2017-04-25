Texas House orders study before using poison on feral hogs

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller's planned "feral hog apocalypse" won't be happening anytime soon.
That's after the maker of poisoned hog bait pulled its product from use in Texas.
In a Tuesday statement, Miller blamed "lawyers, environmental radicals and the misinformed" for the decision by Scimetrics.
Kaput Feral Hog Bait is laced with warfarin, a blood-thinner that in large doses causes hemorrhaging.
Miller said he respected the company's decision but called it "just another kick in the teeth for rural Texas."
The Texas House had passed a bill calling for more study on controlling feral hog populations with the help of pesticides. The bill is pending in the state Senate.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service estimates Texas agriculture suffers about $52 million in damage annually from the hogs.
