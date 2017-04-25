Eager for Bluffton’s Hobby Lobby to open? You’re going to need some patience

Despite the grand opening of PGA Tour Superstore, Sleep Number and Aspen Dental at the new shopping center in Bluffton at the intersection of Burnt Church Road and U.S. 278 earlier this month, it appears one retailer won’t be making its April deadline: Hobby Lobby.
In fact, crafters hoping to shop at a local Hobby Lobby this spring might have to put some projects on hold till later this summer.
Bob Miller, a communications coordinator at Hobby Lobby, said in an email Monday that the estimated opening date for the Bluffton location is Aug. 7.
Though no concrete date had ever been announced, Miller told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette in March that the 55,000-square-foot Bluffton location would open sometime in April.
When asked why the store’s opening was delayed for several months, Miller said in an email Tuesday he did not have specifics on why the store’s launch had stalled.
“As you can imagine, there are a lot of moving parts in pulling together a store,” he wrote. “Also, there are 60 stores we are trying to get open this year, so occasionally there are setbacks, delays.”
Miller said the company was still committed to being part of the Bluffton community and to opening the store as soon as possible.
This is not the first delay or major change to the shopping center; at the beginning stages of development, a “coming soon” sign featuring logos for PGA Tour Superstore, Hobby Lobby and The Fresh Market was posted at and later removed from the site.
The Fresh Market has never confirmed the opening of a Bluffton store, and public relations representatives of the grocer have not provided updates nor confirmed speculations about the store’s opening.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
