Business

April 25, 2017 12:24 PM

Sun City Hilton Head golf courses recognized for environmental quality

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Sun City Hilton Head’s Okatie Creek Golf Club and Hidden Cypress Golf Club have retained designation as Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuaries through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, according to a news release.

The Audubon International program, endorsed by the United States Golf Association, provides information and guidance to help golf courses preserve and enhance natural resources. To reach certification, course staff must demonstrate a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas, including wildlife and habitat management, chemical use reduction and safety, and water quality management.

The Sun City courses were designated as Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuaries in 2005 and are two of 900 courses in the world designated as such, according to the release. After designation, courses go through a recertification process every three years.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 4:38

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

Coming next: SC Mega farms clear trees from thousands of acres of trees form Edisto River Basin 0:38

Coming next: SC Mega farms clear trees from thousands of acres of trees form Edisto River Basin
Loose regulations attract megafarms to South Carolina 2:48

Loose regulations attract megafarms to South Carolina

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos