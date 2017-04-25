Sun City Hilton Head golf courses recognized for environmental quality

Sun City Hilton Head’s Okatie Creek Golf Club and Hidden Cypress Golf Club have retained designation as Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuaries through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, according to a news release.
The Audubon International program, endorsed by the United States Golf Association, provides information and guidance to help golf courses preserve and enhance natural resources. To reach certification, course staff must demonstrate a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas, including wildlife and habitat management, chemical use reduction and safety, and water quality management.
The Sun City courses were designated as Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuaries in 2005 and are two of 900 courses in the world designated as such, according to the release. After designation, courses go through a recertification process every three years.
