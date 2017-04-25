Business

April 25, 2017 12:23 PM

J. Banks Design hires product/brand manager

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Michael Murray has joined the J. Banks Design team as product/brand manager, according to a news release.

Murray spent the last 13 years in the fashion industry working for Ralph Lauren on Madison Avenue in New York. Most recently, he was Ralph Lauren’s concept designer for men’s tailored clothing. Prior to Ralph Lauren, Murray worked on Hilton Head Island in the real estate industry.

Murray will work on product development and licensing, conceptual project visioning, and the development and implementation of brand messaging for product across all company departments.

