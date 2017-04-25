Business

April 25, 2017 12:21 PM

Several ribbon-cutting ceremonies set this week in Bluffton

Posted by Sandra Ross

The Greater Bluffton Chamber is hosting several ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week, according to a news release.

They are:

▪  Wells Fargo, 10 a.m. Thursday, 24 Bluffton Road: Wells Fargo’s newest location is in the Sam’s/Walmart center. Branch services include cashier’s checks, check cashing, drive-up accessibility, foreign cash exchanges and money orders.

▪  Bluffton General Store, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 12 Church St.: The floral and gift shop offers freshly cut bouquets, home furnishings, jewelry, Bluffton memorabilia and art by local artist Kelly Logan Graham.

▪  Program for Exceptional People Bluffton Satellite, 11:30 a.m. Friday, 163 Bluffton Road, Suite E: Programs for Exceptional People is a community organization that promotes independence, social interaction and employment opportunities for adults. Meet the ceramic artists and learn more about their programs and opportunities. The Bluffton Satellite Studio will be hosting an open house after the ribbon cutting until 2 p.m.

