Business

April 25, 2017 12:17 PM

Beaufort County Black Chamber offering First Time Homebuyers classes

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce is offering First Time Homebuyers classes, according to a news release.

The agency is HUD-approved. Those completing the classes will be given a certificate of 18 credit hours that can be presented to a loan officer to purchase a home.

Topics covered include the home buying process; how to maintain a home; budgeting; fair housing; identifying and reporting predatory lending practices; and the importance of good credit.

The next session, “Are You Ready to Buy a Home?” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 9. Classes are taught at the Chamber office, 801 Bladen St. in Beaufort.

For more information, call 843-986-1102.

