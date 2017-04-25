Beaufort County Black Chamber offering First Time Homebuyers classes

The Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce is offering First Time Homebuyers classes, according to a news release.
The agency is HUD-approved. Those completing the classes will be given a certificate of 18 credit hours that can be presented to a loan officer to purchase a home.
Topics covered include the home buying process; how to maintain a home; budgeting; fair housing; identifying and reporting predatory lending practices; and the importance of good credit.
The next session, “Are You Ready to Buy a Home?” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 9. Classes are taught at the Chamber office, 801 Bladen St. in Beaufort.
For more information, call 843-986-1102.
Comments