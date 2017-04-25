Business

April 25, 2017 5:31 AM

Bill protects privacy of parents who surrender newborn

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Legislation up for a vote in Michigan would protect the confidentiality of parents who give up their newborn by leaving the child at a hospital or with emergency responders.

The Safe Delivery of Newborns Law, enacted in 2000, allows parents to surrender a newborn who is no more than 72 hours old.

The bill scheduled for House approval Tuesday would keep intact birth certificate requirements if a birth occurs in an institution. But if a newborn is surrendered under the baby drop-off law, parents would be listed as "unknown" and the child as "Baby Doe."

Supporters say the legislation would guarantee anonymity to parents and stop them from leaving newborns in public restrooms and dumpsters.

The law has led to 175 newborns being surrendered.

___

Online:

House Bill 4311: http://bit.ly/2pb2PQW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 4:38

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

Coming next: SC Mega farms clear trees from thousands of acres of trees form Edisto River Basin 0:38

Coming next: SC Mega farms clear trees from thousands of acres of trees form Edisto River Basin
Loose regulations attract megafarms to South Carolina 2:48

Loose regulations attract megafarms to South Carolina

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos