Business

April 25, 2017 3:44 AM

Closings expected in Florida doctor's Medicare fraud trial

The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Closing arguments are expected in the Medicare fraud trial of a prominent Florida eye doctor who authorities say bribed a U.S. senator.

Prosecutors will try to convince federal jurors in West Palm Beach on Tuesday that Dr. Salomon Melgen stole up to $105 million from the federal insurance program between 2008 and 2013, giving patients treatments and tests that couldn't help them.

Melgen's attorneys say he's a good doctor who aggressively treated his patients in attempts to save their sight. They say any billing issues were mistakes. The trial is in its eighth week.

Separately, federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Melgen bribed Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez. They say Melgen took Menendez on expensive vacations to get his help with issues such as the Medicare probe.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 4:38

SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

Coming next: SC Mega farms clear trees from thousands of acres of trees form Edisto River Basin 0:38

Coming next: SC Mega farms clear trees from thousands of acres of trees form Edisto River Basin
Loose regulations attract megafarms to South Carolina 2:48

Loose regulations attract megafarms to South Carolina

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos