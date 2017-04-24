Bluffton is once more without Cuban cuisine after this restaurant closed

Bluffton just doesn’t have enough demand for Cuban food, according to Juan Rodriguez, owner of the Rancho Alegre Cuban Restaurant in Bluffton, which recently closed at 4490 Bluffton Park Crescent off Bluffton Parkway.
Rodriguez, who has owned and operated a Rancho Alegre in downtown Savannah for 18 years, said he closed his Bluffton restaurant on St. Patrick’s Day and moved employees to the Savannah location to assist during the busy holiday. The eatery has remained closed permanently since. He said his customer base in Savannah is more diverse and loyal than those he catered to in Bluffton.
“Bluffton is different for business,” he said.
There were not enough customers at the Bluffton location that opened in March 2016, Rodriguez said. The town, he said, caters to a retired population and a seasonal schedule.
“It was doing great, doing good,” he said. “But not enough to make me happy.”
In addition to the lack of customers, Rodriguez said the restaurant had damage from Hurricane Matthew which was not covered under his insurance. Some people also complained about the jazz music played at the eatery, he said.
“I guess I made a mistake of opening a restaurant over there,” he said.
Already, Rodriguez said he’s had offers from former customers who are interested in buying the location. Despite the Bluffton closure, he said he’s considered opening another Rancho Alegre in a different city, such as Charleston or Jacksonville.
Melody Rodriguez-Ortiz, Rodriguez’ daughter and business partner, said they were sad about the closure but thanked those in Bluffton who tried Cuban cuisine at their restaurant. Fans can still visit the Savannah location at 402 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
“Thank you to everyone who supported us,” she said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
