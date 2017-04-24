Business

April 24, 2017 10:09 AM

Louisiana governor's business tax planned for Monday debate

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' centerpiece business tax proposal, estimated to raise more than $416 million a year in new tax revenue, is getting its first legislative hearing.

And the House Ways and Means review of the bill, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, could be the last debate the gross receipts tax ever gets.

Opposition is lined up against the tax, with little public support for the proposal, even from the Democratic governor's allies.

The Ways and Means Committee is particularly conservative and anti-tax, making it a more difficult path for any bill seeking to bring in new dollars for the treasury.

Edwards acknowledges the tax proposal hasn't picked up support, but his administration insists it's holding out hope the concept could draw backing when lawmakers understand it more.

