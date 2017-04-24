Business

April 24, 2017 10:13 AM

Bills to fight homelessness in Wisconsin up for vote

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Proposals designed to fight homelessness in Wisconsin are up for a vote before the Legislature's budget committee.

The Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to vote on approving the measures Monday.

The bills have won praise from housing advocates who have applauded Republican lawmakers for addressing the problem of homelessness for the first time in years. They and others are also urging the Legislature to do even more.

One proposal would create an Interagency Council on Homelessness to establish a statewide policy to prevent and end homelessness. The other would make up to $75,000 in grants available to municipalities to help the homeless find work.

