Alabama-based bank to build $23 mil facility in Mississippi

An Alabama-based bank will invest $23 million into a new operations facility in Mississippi.
Regions Financial Corp. is looking to hire around 420 workers when the facility is complete in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Al.com (http://bit.ly/2pjoUQh) reported. The bank plans to start construction on the 75,000-square-foot facility later this year.
The new facility in Hattiesburg will primarily house workers from Regions Mortgage. Employees are spread through three different downtown facilities.
Region's headquarters currently employs 320 people in Birmingham, Alabama. They eventually want to add about 90 employees to support operations.
"People who work for Regions in Hattiesburg are dedicated to serving customers here at home and across the country," Greg Garraway, South Mississippi President for Regions Bank, said in a press release. "When it came time to grow and expand our operations, we knew we wanted to do so here in this community."
