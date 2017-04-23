Business

April 23, 2017 5:39 AM

Iranian candidate says nuclear deal failed to lift sanctions

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

An Iranian presidential candidate says the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers has failed to lift sanctions or improve the country's economy.

Mostafa Mirsalim, a conservative, said Sunday that President Hassan Rouhani's outreach to the West had failed, adding that "sanctions remained in place and were even intensified."

Under the nuclear deal, international sanctions were lifted in exchange for Iran curbing its uranium enrichment, but separate U.S. sanctions related to Iran's ballistic missile program have since been tightened.

Mirsalim said that, if elected, he would abide by the nuclear deal. But he said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration had already undermined the agreement, without elaborating.

Rouhani is the front-runner in next month's election, in which he will face off against five candidates.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations 1:15

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill 1:30

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill
The economic impact of the NCAA Tournament coming to Columbia 0:42

The economic impact of the NCAA Tournament coming to Columbia

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos