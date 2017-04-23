Pollsters project Macron vs. Le Pen in French runoff

Far-right leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen exits a polling booth before voting for the first-round of the presidential election in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
A woman casts her vote for the first-round presidential election at a polling station in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
A man casts his vote for the first-round presidential election at a polling station in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
A man picks a ballot paper before voting for the first-round presidential election at a polling station in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
People wait outside a polling station before voting for the first-round presidential election at a polling station in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
A French Army soldier stands guard near the Champs Elysees boulevard in Paris, Saturday, April 22, 2017. The outcome of France's presidential election is being closely watched for signs that Europe is moving toward nationalist candidates who advocate the European Union's dissolution. The top two candidates from Sunday's vote in Paris will progress to a winner-takes-all May 7 runoff.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
Far-right leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen casts her vote for the first-round presidential election while her partner Louis Aliot looks on, in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with a supporter after casting his ballot in the first round of the French presidential election, in le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron waves supporters after casting his vote in the first round of the French presidential election, in le Touquet, northern France, Sunday April 23, 2017.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
Far-right leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen exits a polling booth before voting for the first-round presidential election in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
Army soldiers patrol past posters showing faces of the candidates for the first-round presidential election near a polling station in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
Femen activists with masks, including one wearing a mask of Marine Le Pen, top left, are detained as they demonstrate in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, where far-right leader and presidential candidate Le Pen will vote, during the first round of the French presidential election, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters began casting ballots for the presidential election Sunday under heightened security in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.
Michel Spingler
AP Photo
A Femen activist wearing the mask of U.S President Donald Trump is detained as she demonstrates in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, where far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will vote, during the first round of the French presidential election, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters began casting ballots for the presidential election Sunday under heightened security in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.
Michel Spingler
AP Photo
A police officer stands guard outside a polling station for the first-round presidential election in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Bob Edme
AP Photo
Army soldiers patrol near a polling station in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
A police officer secures a polling station where far-right leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen is voting for the first-round presidential election in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
CORRECTS NAME OF THE MAN - Far-right leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen casts her vote for the first-round presidential election while National Front Henin-Beaumont's mayor Steeve Briois, right, looks on, in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Frank Augstein
AP Photo
People line up before casting their vote for the first-round presidential election at a polling station in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
Far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon reacts after voting in the first round of the French presidential election, in Paris, Sunday April 23, 2017.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
Far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon waves after voting in the first round of the French presidential election, in Paris, Sunday April 23, 2017.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
French voters prepare their ballot in the voting booth during the first round of the French presidential election, in Paris, Sunday April 23, 2017.
Francois Mori
AP Photo
An army soldier patrols past posters showing faces of the candidates for the first-round presidential election near a polling station in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
French President Francois Hollande poses for photographers while touring pooling stations in Tulle, central France, after voting in the first round of the French presidential election, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Bob Edme
AP Photo
French President Francois Hollande poses for photographers while touring pooling stations in Tulle, central France, after voting in the first round of the French presidential election, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Bob Edme
AP Photo
French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, center left, poses with a family during in a fuel stop on the freeway as he drives back to Paris after voting in the first round of the French presidential election, in le Touquet, northern France, Sunday April 23, 2017.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, poses with a fast food employees during in a fuel stop on the freeway as he drives back to Paris after voting in the first round of the French presidential election in le Touquet, northern France, Sunday April 23, 2017.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, poses with a fast food employees during in a fuel stop on the freeway as he drives back to Paris after voting in the first round of the French presidential election in le Touquet, northern France, Sunday April 23, 2017.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
People line up before casting their vote for the first-round presidential election at a polling station in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
A torn poster showing a portrait of far-right leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen is seen outside at a polling station in Paris, Sunday, April 23, 2017. French voters are casting ballots for their next president in an unusually close first-round election Sunday, after a campaign dominated by concerns about jobs and immigration and clouded by security fears following a recent attack on police guarding the Champs-Elysees in Paris.
Emilio Morenatti
AP Photo
French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, walks during in a fuel stop on the freeway as he drives back to Paris after voting in the first round of the French presidential election, in le Touquet, northern France, Sunday April 23, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, walks during in a fuel stop on the freeway as he drives back to Paris after voting in the first round of the French presidential election, in le Touquet, northern France, Sunday April 23, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, center, smiles during in a fuel stop on the freeway as he drives back to Paris after voting in the first round of the French presidential election, in le Touquet, northern France, Sunday April 23, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
French President Francois Hollande poses for photographers while touring polling stations in Tulle, central France, after voting in the first round of the French presidential election, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Bob Edme
AP Photo
French President Francois Hollande poses for photographers while touring polling stations in Tulle, central France, after voting in the first round of the French presidential election, Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Bob Edme
AP Photo
