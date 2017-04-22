Business

April 22, 2017 5:02 AM

ABQ partners with nonprofit for business loans

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The city of Albuquerque has partnered with a nonprofit to introduce a financial assistance program for small and local businesses along Central Avenue.

The program is called Central Loan Fund and it currently has $700,000 in donations. The fund will give low-interest loans of up to $15,000 for businesses who qualify.

If recipients of the loans meet certain conditions, their loans could be forgiven.

The city says the program hopes to meet the growing needs of Central Avenue's most vulnerable businesses impacted by the construction of a public transit project.

Business owners who get the loans can use them to pay for basic expenses, payroll, inventory, rent, utilities, taxes, marketing and insurance.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations 1:15

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill 1:30

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill
The economic impact of the NCAA Tournament coming to Columbia 0:42

The economic impact of the NCAA Tournament coming to Columbia

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos