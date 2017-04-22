Business

April 22, 2017 5:02 AM

USPS to hold New Mexico fairs for fast passport access

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting passport fairs around New Mexico over the next two weekends to speed up the process for customers looking to get them.

USPS says it'll hold two fairs at Albuquerque's main post office on Broadway Boulevard NE and at the Roswell post office on Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another two fairs will be at the Aztec post office and at the Farmington one on April 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The postal service says the fairs make the passport process fast and convenient for customers who can't make appointments.

A passport book for adults costs $135 while one for children under age 16 costs $105.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations 1:15

Revenue chief applauds McMaster's effort to trim regulations
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill 1:30

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg makes case for Senate affordable housing bill
The economic impact of the NCAA Tournament coming to Columbia 0:42

The economic impact of the NCAA Tournament coming to Columbia

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos