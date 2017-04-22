USPS to hold New Mexico fairs for fast passport access

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting passport fairs around New Mexico over the next two weekends to speed up the process for customers looking to get them.
USPS says it'll hold two fairs at Albuquerque's main post office on Broadway Boulevard NE and at the Roswell post office on Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Another two fairs will be at the Aztec post office and at the Farmington one on April 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The postal service says the fairs make the passport process fast and convenient for customers who can't make appointments.
A passport book for adults costs $135 while one for children under age 16 costs $105.
