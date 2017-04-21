Looking for lunch in Old Town Bluffton? This all-local restaurant has expanded its hours

If you’ve been craving FARM in the afternoon before the restaurant opens for dinner on May River Road in Bluffton, you’re in luck.
The all-local ingredients restaurant with seasonally driven menus debuted for dinner in October 2016 and now features lunch, according to co-owner Josh Heaton.
Heaton said he knew he wanted to open for lunch eventually at FARM, so it was just a matter of preparation.
“We didn’t know if people would get (FARM) and didn’t know if people would understand and value what we’re doing, but it’s evident that they do,” he said.
You can expect FARM’s flare at lunch, but don’t plan on ordering from the same dinner menu. Heaton said lunch will be ordered the same way you build a meal at a southern barbeque joint: pick your meat and pick your sides. Customers will have the option of three rotating meat, such as a burger, poultry, pork and even fish, with six or seven sides to choose from.
Most sides consist of fresh veggies, Heaton said, and customers often tell him they usually don’t enjoy hearty vegetables like turnips, but have learned to love them at FARM.
“Our culinary team does things to our vegetables that they’re not used to,” he said.
The new lunch hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. FARM will continue to serve dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Heaton said.
In addition to the lunch menu, Heaton said FARM had also opened the upstairs space above the restaurant for private events. The location will remain open as an unfurnished space available for intimate parties, rehearsal dinners, corporate gatherings and more.
“It’s a really cool opportunity for us to grow our business, but still be on the same little footprint,” he said.
FARM’s garden has also expanded and Heaton assures there’s more to come in this restaurant’s future. He said he’s considered off-site catering, but also wants to take time to focus on building his team organically and making sure everything is done right at FARM .
“There’s new stuff everyday,” he said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments