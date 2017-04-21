This Hilton Head Island coffee cafe is the best in South Carolina, according to Yelpers

Michael Fekete, owner of Java Burrito Company, said his customers were the first to break the news that his Mexican and coffee fusion cafe in The Village at Wexford was named the best coffee shop in South Carolina on Business Insider.
“It felt great, I mean, it’s an honor to be recognized as the top in the state,” he said. “We were super surprised and grateful for that recognition.”
The list on Business Insider features the top coffee cafes in each state according to Yelp reviews. With 181 reviews in total, Java Burrito maintains a five-star rating on Yelp.
When asked if he felt like Java Burrito was the best coffee shop in the state, Fekete said he usually doesn’t step out of his business to explore the competition, but he felt customers enjoyed their service.
“(We) take pride in what we stand for and what products we serve here ... (we) just pay attention to service and quality,” he said. “It’s a one stop shop, not a chain.”
The three-year-old restaurant with burrito bar, locally roasted beans and organic milks is a place that’s always evolving, Fekete said. Recently, Java Burrito has added menu items to its coffee bar, including breakfast bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, pastries, muffins, cookies and even homemade macaroons.
“A pretty popular item that’s been taking off is the espresso milkshake, and also our affogatos,” he said. “Our breakfast business has been growing quite nicely so it’s been fun to see.”
Fekete said he won’t spill the beans on what menu items he’s hoping to add next, but said the future might include a second Java Burrito.
“Possibly someday in the next few years, we’ll open a new location somewhere,” he said. “There’s been a lot of interest from others outside.”
