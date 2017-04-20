Business

April 20, 2017 2:33 PM

St. Louis gunman kills 2 utility workers, then himself

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

St. Louis police say a gunman has opened fire on two utility workers, killing both of them, before fatally shooting himself.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday on the western edge of the city. Police say it's unclear why the gunman shot two Laclede Gas employees working in residential neighborhood.

Names of the victims and the shooter have not been released. Authorities say one worker was in his 20s, the other in his 50s.

Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson says the victims were working when the suspect "walked up and started shooting at them before turning the gun on himself."

Laclede Gas is a natural gas distribution utility that serves the St. Louis area and portions of southeast Missouri. Messages seeking comment from the company were not immediately returned.

