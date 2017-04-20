Business

April 20, 2017 12:57 PM

Colleton River Club names new director of agronomy

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Jeff Kent has been named as Colleton River Club’s new director of agronomy, according to a news release.

Kent will start his full-time duties on May 5, in time to supervise the community’s planned Nicklaus golf course renovation.

Kent has served as superintendent at clubs that include La Gorce Country Club in Miami Beach, Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte and Atlantic City Country Club in Atlantic City, and as an assistant superintendent at Inverness Club in Toledo and Congressional Country Club in Bethesda.

