Canterfield of Bluffton welcomes new executive director

Medical Development Corp., developer and owner of Canterfield Senior Living Communities, hired Susan C. Roberts as the executive director of Canterfield of Bluffton, according to a news release.
Prior to joining the Canterfield team, Roberts served over the past 15 years in numerous administrative positions across the spectrum of senior health care, working in assisted living and memory care communities as well as at a hospice agency.
For more information about Canterfield of Bluffton, visit www.canterfieldofbluffton.com or call 843-783-3599.
