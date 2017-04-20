Charlotte brewery to distribute craft beer in South Carolina’s Lowcountry

Blue Blaze Brewing, which opened in Charlotte’s West End last summer, will soon begin distributing its craft beer in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina.
The brewery said in a statement this week that it has partnered with Lowcountry Craft Distribution to cover seven counties from the Charleston, Beaufort and Hilton Head areas.
Products that will be distributed include Blue Blaze Altbier Amber Ale, Yellow Blazer Kölsch-style Ale, Black Blaze Milk Stout, Amber Blaze Amber Ale, and Double Blaze Black IPA, Blue Blaze said.
The Charlotte brewery also said earlier this year that it would begin distributing two of its beers – Yellow Blazer Kölsch and Black Blaze Milk Stout – in cans, and that it would begin distributing into new markets outside North Carolina, including upstate South Carolina, Columbia and Myrtle Beach.
“In just a few short weeks, you can find Blue Blaze beers in several dozen places in the Charleston and Hilton Head areas, and we think that is a great testament to their focus on their client relationships,” said Craig Nunn, Blue Blaze Brewing president and co-founder.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments